MLR Champion LaRome White Returns to Seattle for the First Time Since 2018

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have signed prop LaRome White ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, welcoming back a familiar face and a member of the club's historic 2018 championship squad.

White originally joined the Seawolves during Major League Rugby's inaugural season and was part of the team that lifted the first MLR Shield in 2018. Appearing off the bench during that championship campaign, he contributed to a forward group that set the standard for the league's early years. His return to Seattle in 2026 marks his first time back with the club since that title-winning season.

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, White was introduced to rugby in 2010 and went on to develop at the University of Louisville, where he transitioned from center to the front row. That move helped shape his physical style of play and led to further development opportunities, including time at the Sharks Academy in South Africa.

After the 2018 season, White continued his professional career across multiple Major League Rugby clubs, gaining valuable experience and establishing himself as a durable and reliable prop. His journey through the league has given him a deep understanding of the competition and the demands of professional rugby.

White now returns to Seattle as a more experienced player, bringing leadership, toughness, and familiarity with the club's championship culture. His presence adds depth and experience to the Seawolves front row as the team prepares for the 2026 campaign.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about White's return to the club.

"LaRome was part of our 2018 championship team, so he understands the standard and what it means to play for this club. He returns as a more experienced prop who will add real value to our pack, and his presence will be important both on and off the field."

White also shared his thoughts on coming back to Seattle for the first time since 2018.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Seawolves organization again. This club has always meant a lot to me, since winning the shield year 1. I'm looking forward to contributing, competing, and helping build something special this season."

As preparations begin for the upcoming season, the Seawolves are pleased to welcome LaRome White back to Seattle, reconnecting a championship past with the club's future ambitions.







