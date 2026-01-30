Duncan Matthews Returns to Seattle for his Fifth Seawolves Season

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have re-signed fullback Duncan Matthews for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, marking his fifth year with the club since joining Seattle ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Since arriving in Seattle, Matthews has been a constant game-changer in the backfield. His speed, footwork, aerial ability, and vision in open space have made him a key attacking threat and an important part of the Seawolves backline across multiple seasons.

Born in Atlantis in South Africa's Western Cape, Matthews developed through the country's elite rugby pathway. He represented South Africa at age-grade level and gained experience in both provincial and Super Rugby environments before beginning his professional career abroad.

Matthews joined the Seawolves ahead of the 2022 season and made an immediate impact. Over four seasons in Seattle, he has delivered consistent performances and remained a trusted presence at fullback. His return in 2025 marked one of the strongest seasons of his career, earning recognition for both his attacking influence and leadership from the backfield.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about Matthews' return and his importance to the squad.

"Duncan had his best season last year and earned it through his consistency and work rate. From fullback he gives us a real strike threat - he sees space early, asks questions of the defence, and turns half-chances into momentum for the team. We're delighted to have him re-sign for 2026."

Matthews also shared his thoughts on continuing his journey in Seattle.

"Happy to be back in Seattle. Excited to have Coach Brett coming in as our backs coach, and really looking forward to an exciting brand of rugby."

Matthews' return strengthens a backline built around speed, movement, and attacking intent. His ability to create opportunities from anywhere on the pitch and influence matches in key moments continues to make him one of the most impactful players in the competition.

As preparations begin for the 2026 season, the Seawolves are pleased to welcome Duncan Matthews back to Seattle for his fifth year with the club.







Major League Rugby Stories from January 29, 2026

Duncan Matthews Returns to Seattle for his Fifth Seawolves Season - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.