Fan Favorite USA Eagle Ina Futi Returns to the Seattle Seawolves for 2026

Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves have re-signed winger Lauina "Ina" Futi for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, bringing an experienced and dynamic finisher back to Seattle for his fifth year with the club.

Since joining the Seawolves, Futi has established himself as a reliable attacking presence on the edge. His speed, power, and ability to finish under pressure have made him a consistent threat within Seattle's backline.

Born and raised in American Samoa, Futi began his athletic career in American football, starring as a running back at Tafuna High School before continuing at Allan Hancock College. After moving to Idaho, he discovered rugby and began his development with the Rexburg Yetis and Boise United.

Futi later moved to Seattle, where he joined Seattle RFC and competed in USA Division I rugby and the BC Premier League. His performances earned him progression into the professional game.

Futi joined the Seawolves ahead of the 2021 season and made an immediate impact. He continued to grow during Seattle's run to the MLR Championship Final in 2022. His development later led to international recognition, earning selection with the USA Eagles and caps against Portugal, Georgia, and Brazil.

Head Coach Allen Clarke also shared his thoughts on Futi's return.

"I brought Ina on board just two weeks after I arrived in 2021, having been impressed by his club rugby footage. Since then, he has consistently represented our team's values through his work ethic, resilience, and selfless attitude. He's an important member of our back line with the ability to play wing or center, and we're delighted he's committed for the 2026 season."

Futi returns to Seattle as a proven contributor with experience at both club and international level. His consistency and finishing ability remain important assets within the Seawolves backline.

As preparations begin for the 2026 season, the Seawolves are pleased to welcome Lauina "Ina" Futi back to Seattle.







