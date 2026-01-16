MLK Day 2026 Volunteer Opportunities in Seattle

Join the Seattle Seawolves as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by turning Jan. 19 into a true day on, not a day off. Giving back is part of who we are, and we invite Seawolves fans, families, and community members to serve alongside us across the Greater Seattle area.

We've gathered a list of MLK Day volunteer opportunities happening throughout the region. Click the links below to find an event near you and sign up. Most opportunities require preregistration.

Green Seattle Partnership MLK Events:

Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pigeon Point Park - Register here.

Jan 19, 8 a.m.-noon at Magnolia Park - Register here.

More MLK Day Volunteer Opportunities:

Jan. 19, 1:30-4 p.m. at Salmon Creek Ravine - Register here.

Jan. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pink Lake Park (various shifts) - Register here.

Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sammamish River, Woodinville - Register here.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.- noon at Pierce Conservation District locations (Silver Creek (Puyallup), Peck Property (Puyallup), Bradley Lake Park (Puyallup), Nelson Nature Park (Edgewood) - Register here.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-noon at Senator Rosa Park, Tacoma - Register here.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-noon at Charlotte's Blueberry Park, Tacoma - Register here.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-noon at Point Defiance Park, Tacoma - Register here.

Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blakely Harbor Park (10230 NE Country Club Rd, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110) - No registration required.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lynnwood Senior Center (19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036) - Register here.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-noon at Wilburton Hill Park (12400 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005) - Register here.

Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-noon at Everest Park, Kirkland - Register here.

Jan. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Kingsgate Park, Kirkland - Register here.

Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lynnwood Senior Center, Mesika Trail, Lynnwood - Register here.

Through United Way of King County (check age requirements, some are 12 and older):

Jan. 19, MLK Day of Service Volunteer Events through United Way of King County

Jan. 19, YMCA of Snohomish County has volunteer opportunities hosted by each of their six branches - Register here.

Thank you to ParentMap for compiling and sharing these opportunities. We're proud to stand with our community and encourage everyone to find a way to serve on MLK Day.







