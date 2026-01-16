MLR 2025 Round 1 Draft Pick Calvin Liulamaga Returns for Year Two

The Seattle Seawolves have re-signed center Calvin Liulamaga for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, continuing the development of a young, homegrown player within the squad.

A native of Auburn, Washington, Calvin represents the strength of rugby in the Pacific Northwest and the pathway from local club rugby to the professional level. He originally joined the Seawolves ahead of the 2025 season after being selected in the first round of the MLR Draft, arriving as a two-time Collegiate All-American with a strong foundation built in the region.

While Calvin did not take the pitch during the 2025 campaign, he spent the season embedded within the Seawolves environment. Training alongside experienced professionals, he focused on physical development, learning the demands of the league, and preparing for the next stage of his career. His professionalism, commitment, and steady growth throughout the year positioned him well heading into 2026.

Calvin's rugby journey began with Rainier Rugby Club before continuing at Central Washington University, one of the premier collegiate rugby programs in the country. Across five seasons with CWU, he established himself as a consistent performer in the midfield, earning national recognition and multiple individual accolades.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke to Calvin's progression and the value of continuing his development within the group.

"Calvin is a local player who represents everything we want our pathway to stand for. He's hungry to learn, committed to his development, and deeply proud to wear the Seawolves jersey. This season he'll have the chance to learn from and compete with some outstanding role models. We're excited to continue investing in his development."

Re-signing Calvin reflects the club's commitment to investing in young, local talent who understand the culture and standards of the Seawolves. His athleticism, work ethic, and willingness to learn continue to stand out as he pushes for opportunities at MLR level.

For Calvin, returning for another season in Seattle reflects both patience and belief in the long-term process.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this organization and to play in front of the best fans in the world."

In 2026, Calvin will look to build on the foundation laid during his first professional season, competing for his first Major League Rugby appearance and adding depth and competition to the center position. His exposure to the professional environment has sharpened his understanding of the game and reinforced the habits required to succeed at this level.

Away from rugby, Calvin is known for his creativity and balance. He enjoys drawing, has an interest in tattoo artistry, and spends time gaming, studying numbers, and connecting with family. That mix of creativity and discipline mirrors the approach he brings into the Seawolves environment each day.

We're proud to keep Calvin Liulamaga in Seattle for another season and continue supporting his development within the squad as we prepare for the year ahead.







