Seattle Seawolves Announce New Partnership with Cutter & Buck

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce a new partnership with Cutter & Buck, introducing a premium business-casual apparel collection designed for life on and off matchday.

This collaboration brings together two brands committed to quality, professionalism, and performance. Cutter & Buck is known for thoughtfully crafted apparel that blends comfort, versatility, and elevated style, values that align closely with the Seawolves' approach both on the pitch and throughout our organization.

The Seattle Seawolves x Cutter & Buck Workplace Collection was designed with modern professionals in mind. Featuring polished silhouettes, sustainable performance fabrics, and subtle Seawolves branding, the collection transitions seamlessly from the office to travel and matchday. Each piece reflects a shared standard of excellence and attention to detail.

The collection is now live and featured on the updated Seawolves shop homepage, with the full assortment available here:

Explore the collection:

https://shop.seawolves.rugby/collections/cutter-buck-workplace-collection

Fans can shop individual items including the Cutter & Buck Coastline Epic Comfort Recycled Polo, the Coastline Epic Comfort Recycled Women's Funnel Neck, and the Roam Epic Versatility Recycled Quarter-Zip Pullover:

https://shop.seawolves.rugby/products/cutter-buck-coastline-epic-comfort-recycled-polo

https://shop.seawolves.rugby/products/cutter-buck-coastline-epic-comfort-recycled-womens-funnel-neck

https://shop.seawolves.rugby/products/cutter-buck-roam-epic-versatility-recycled-quarter-zip

This partnership represents more than a product launch. It reflects a shared commitment to delivering quality experiences and premium offerings that match the standard of the Seattle Seawolves brand. We're excited to welcome Cutter & Buck as a partner and look forward to continuing to build on this collaboration.

The Seattle Seawolves x Cutter & Buck Workplace Collection is available now in limited quantities.







