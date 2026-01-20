Seawolves Add Power to the Back Row with the Signing of Kalisi Moli

The Seattle Seawolves have signed back-row forward Kalisi Moli ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding size, athleticism, and proven MLR production to the forward pack.

A Utah native, Kalisi arrives in Seattle after two full seasons with the Utah Warriors, where he established himself as a physical and reliable presence at the professional level. Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he made 28 MLR appearances, including 17 starts, and consistently contributed on both sides of the ball.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about what Moli brings to the Seawolves environment.

"Kalisi is a highly promising back-row player with a huge ceiling. What stands out is how quickly he's transitioned from football into rugby and turned that athletic base into real MLR-level impact. He's played a significant number of MLR games over the last two seasons, and that experience shows in his physicality, work rate, and growth as a player. What's most exciting is that we believe his best rugby years are ahead of him."

Born in California and raised in Utah, Kalisi's athletic background is shaped by both rugby and American football. He attended Herriman High School, earning two-time High School All-American honors in rugby while also excelling on the football field. Following a two-year mission in Milwaukee, he went on to play defensive tackle at Weber State University, competing at Division I level and developing the physicality and discipline that now translate to his rugby game.

Kalisi returned to rugby through Utah's pathway system, representing the Bull Moose in the Crossroads Cup and competing with the Warriors Selects academy side. He joined the Utah Warriors' MLR squad ahead of the 2024 season and quickly made an impact, appearing in 12 matches and earning Pathway Player of the Year honors in his rookie campaign.

The 2025 season marked another step forward, as Kalisi featured in all 16 matches, starting 13 and scoring his first MLR try. His work rate stood out throughout the year, finishing with over 120 tackles and providing consistent physicality in contact and at the breakdown.

Standing 6'2" and weighing approximately 245 pounds, Kalisi brings size, strength, and mobility to the back row. Comfortable at Number 8 and across the loose forwards, he offers versatility and a strong defensive presence, along with the ability to carry hard and compete in tight exchanges.

For Kalisi, the move to Seattle represents a new challenge and an opportunity to continue growing within a competitive environment.

"Excited to come play in Seattle! Always loved playing up there in the past with how much energy the Seawolves fans bring! Now I'm stoked I get to be a part of it."

We look forward to welcoming Kalisi and his family to Seattle and seeing him in green and blue as preparations begin for the 2026 season.







