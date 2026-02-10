Italian Winger Matthias Douglas Signs with Seattle Seawolves

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have signed Italian winger Matthias Douglas ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding pace, athleticism, and attacking intent to the outside backs.

Douglas, 22, joins Seattle after developing in Italy's professional pathway, most recently with Benetton Rugby. He stands 5 ft 11 in tall and weighs 176 lb. He plays primarily on the wing and is known for his acceleration, footwork, and ability to beat defenders in open space.

Born in Italy, Douglas began playing rugby at a young age and progressed through the domestic system, spending time with Mogliano Veneto before earning opportunities at the professional level. His performances led to selection with Italy Under-20s, where he competed in the U20 Six Nations and the World Rugby Junior World Championship.

At international age-grade level, Douglas showed strong attacking instincts. During the 2023 U20 Six Nations he scored a try, made multiple line breaks, and stayed active in attack while contributing defensively. His ability to carry effectively and create space stood out among outside backs in the competition.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about the addition.

"Matthias is one of those under-the-radar signings we're really excited about. He's US-qualified, even though he's been tested in strong programs with Italy 7s and their U23s. He brings real electricity - pace, footwork, and the ability to create something out of nothing."

Douglas also shared his thoughts on joining Seattle.

"Joining the Seattle Seawolves for my first MLR season as one of the younger players is a huge honor. I'm grateful for this opportunity and fully committed to bringing professionalism, intensity, and consistency to the team."

The signing adds youth and speed to the Seawolves backline as preparations continue for the 2026 Major League Rugby season.







