Seattle Seawolves Add Uruguayan Prop Ignacio Péculo for 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have signed Uruguayan international prop Ignacio Péculo ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season. The signing adds size, power, and international experience to the front row.

Péculo arrives in Seattle after two seasons in Major League Rugby with the Chicago Hounds. He established himself as a physical and reliable presence in the tight five. He brings strength in contact and a strong work rate around the breakdown. His background spans both club and international rugby.

Born in Montevideo, Péculo developed through Uruguay's national pathway. He represented Uruguay at Under 20 level before progressing to the senior environment. He earned selection with Uruguay XV and Los Teros. He made his full international debut in 2020 and represented Uruguay at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

At club level, Péculo spent four seasons with Peñarol in Super Rugby Americas. He gained experience in a high performance environment and formed part of back to back championship winning squads. Those seasons helped shape his development as a front row forward.

Péculo joined Major League Rugby ahead of the 2024 season and adapted quickly to the competition. He featured regularly and continued to develop as a professional prop. His performances showed durability, physicality, and consistency in both set piece and open play.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about what Péculo brings to the Seawolves pack.

"Ignacio is a tighthead prop who plays with the physicality, courage and effort that align perfectly with how we want to play. He's still young, developing and hungry to improve, and his international experience adds real value to our group."

Péculo shared his thoughts on joining the club.

"I'm truly excited to be joining the Seattle Seawolves this season. It's an honor to wear the badge of a club with such a proud tradition of excellence and community spirit. I can't wait to get out on the pitch, contribute to the team, and give everything I have for our fans and the city."

The addition of Péculo strengthens the Seawolves front row with proven international experience and depth. His background in South American rugby and Major League Rugby adds perspective to a forward group built to compete at a high level.

As preparations continue for the 2026 season, the Seawolves look forward to welcoming Ignacio Péculo to Seattle.







Major League Rugby Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.