Versatile Front Row Forward Signs with Chicago

January 21, 2026

CHICAGO, Il.- The Hounds today announced the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with versatile front row forward Wilton Rebolo. The 30-year-old capped-Brazilian player brings four years of Major League Rugby experience to the Chicago clubhouse for the 2026 season.

Rebolo first entered the league in 2021, signing with the New York Ironworkers. In two seasons with New York, he appeared in 28 games and made seven starts while playing a total of 1,145 minutes. He scored a pair of tries on 78 carries, gaining 300 meters and beating two defenders. On defense, Rebolo completed 148 of his 181 tackle attempts and registered 10 dominant tackles. He helped lead New York to an MLR Championship in 2022 before taking a one-year hiatus from the league in 2023.

During that one-year hiatus, Rebolo signed with Super Rugby's Western Force squad for the 2023 season. He also appeared for Northland in the National Provincial Championship during this time.

Rebolo then signed with RFC Los Angeles for the 2024 season, adding seven more caps to his career tallies. Prior to 2025, the Brazilian national team player signed with the Houston Sabercats. He appeared in 10 games and played 165 minutes last year.

The forward, who can play both hooker and prop, earned 45 caps along with nine starts across his previous four seasons in the league. He completed 216 of his 253 tackle attempts including 15 dominant tackles and scored three tries for 15 points.







