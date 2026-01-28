Nashville to Host First-Ever Tennessee Major League Rugby Game this April

NASHVILLE, TN. - The Chicago Hounds are bringing one of Major League Rugby's biggest rivalries to the heart of Tennessee, the team announced today. The Chicago Hounds take on the New England Free Jacks in the Music City Rugby Showdown on Sunday, April 19 at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

The MLR's first-ever contest in Tennessee will be played at the iconic GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. The stadium opened in May 2022 and includes multiple suites, four club areas, and a capacity that seats over 30,000 people.

The neutral-site week four matchup is a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Eastern Conference Championships. The two teams are now set to meet again in the Music City Rugby Showdown, blending Nashville's music-driven culture with the intensity that fans have come to expect from this rivalry matchup.

"Dawg Town is hitting the road and heading to America's music and party capital," said Hounds Chief Executive Officer James English. "For the first time ever, Nashville will host a professional rugby match, bringing Major League Rugby to a city that lives and breathes live entertainment. The historic matchup features the league's most intense rivalry, the Chicago Hounds versus three-time reigning MLR champions, the New England Free Jacks."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 30. Additional details regarding travel packages and the weekend's programming will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates and information, fans are encouraged to follow the Hounds on the team's official channels.

"This showcase event marks a bold step in expanding the league's footprint and introducing professional rugby to new markets. Buckle up, Nashville- Dawg Town is coming," concluded English.







