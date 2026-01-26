All-MLR Center Signs Contract Extension

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds' bolstered their 2026 backline with the contract extension of center Ollie Devoto, the team announced today. The 32-year-old Englishman is now set for his second year in Chicago after an impressive 2025 season that culminated in Second-Team All-Major League Rugby honors.

Devoto appeared in 16 contests, all starts, and registered 1,128 minutes of game time during his first year in MLR. He played the full 80-minutes in 11 of those games. The center was one of the Hounds' best attacking threats on the year, finishing the season with eight clean line breaks, 52 beaten defenders, and three tries for 15 points on his team-leading 196 ball carries. Devoto closed the 2025 season out on a high-note, registering at least one clean break in his last four appearances.

Defensively, Devoto completed 154 tackles including 16 dominant tackles. His 16 dominant tackles set a new Chicago Hounds single-season record, which was previously held by Charlie Abel who finished the 2023 season with 13 dominant tackles. Devoto completed double-digit tackles in seven of his appearances. He earned the 2025 Chicago Hounds Back of the Year award for his standout first season in Dawg Town.

Prior to his time in MLR, Devoto enjoyed an impressive career in the English Premiership. He signed with the Hounds last offseason after spending the previous eight seasons with the Exeter Chiefs, a perennial powerhouse. During the 2020-2021 season, he helped the Chiefs to a Premiership title appearance while starting 21 of his 23 appearances. He finished that year with a career-high six tries. Before signing with Exeter, he spent four seasons with Bath.

Strong performances in club rugby earned Devoto selection to England's senior training squad ahead of the 2016 Six Nations. Despite not making any appearances in that tournament, Devoto was recalled to the team for their summer test series later that year. He made his test debut for England on May 29, 2016 against Wales.

Last season, Devoto paired with now-retired Bryce Campbell to make up one of the more reliable midfield duos in the league. With Campbell's retirement, that partnership will have a new look heading into the 2026 campaign. Earlier this offseason, the Hounds announced the signing of capped-Eagle Tavite Lopeti along with former San Diego Legion standout Tiaan Loots. Another offseason acquisition, versatile back Santiago Videla, also spent time at center over the course of his two seasons with the Miami Sharks. Fans should expect one of these players to raise their hands for starting looks during 2026 training camp, which draws nearer by the day.







