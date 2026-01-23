Hounds Promote Scrumhalf Mathis Demandolx to Senior Squad

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds announced Friday that Academy standout Mathis Demandolx earned promotion to the 2026 Major League Rugby senior Hounds team.

"After two years in the Chicago Hounds Academy system, alongside representing the Chicago Lions, Mathis Demandolx has truly earned his first professional rugby contract," stated Hounds General Manager Will Magie.

The Bellevue, Washington native played for Central Washington University and featured throughout the US Eagles' age-grade programs. He then participated in the Rhino Rugby Academy. After spending time in New Zealand plying his trade, Demandolx made the move to Chicago and was a standout for the Chicago Lions in the Midwest Rugby Premiership. This past fall, he helped the Lions to a Midwest Premiership title.

"He's shown real ambition by going to New Zealand to play club rugby, gaining valuable experience that set the foundation for his outstanding fall season," Magie continued. "He played a key role in helping the Lions claim the Midwest Premiership."

Demandolx was brought into the Hounds' Academy system for the fall 2024 season. After impressive showings last year, he was brought back to feature for the 2025 Performance Squad this past fall. He started for the Performance Squad in their win over the Pacific Pride.

"At just 22, Mathis is an exceptional athlete with a sharp passing game and outstanding support lines that consistently create scoring opportunities. Now learning alongside, and competing with, US Eagles Ruben de Haas and Michael Baska, he couldn't be in a better environment to keep growing while pushing hard for game time," concluded Magie.







