California Calling: Ryan James Ready to Lead Legion's First Chapter

Ryan James is staying right where he feels he belongs: in California.

It was announced last week that the dynamic outside back has officially signed with California Legion, the newest franchise set to enter Major League Rugby ahead of the 2026 season. The move marks a fresh chapter for both player and club.

"For me, it was familiarity," James explains. "It just made sense."

A California native who previously suited up for San Diego Legion, James admits the absence of a San Diego-based team still stings. But the opportunity to continue representing the state under a new banner ultimately outweighed everything else.

"There's obviously emotion tied to San Diego," he says. "But being able to represent California as a whole is a huge honour, and that part really excites me. In the end, the decision to join this new venture with the Legion was easy."

With California Legion set to play matches across the state, from San Diego up to San Francisco, James sees an opportunity to make a broader impact, particularly among younger players.

"I came through age-grade and high school rugby here," says James. "Being able to play in different parts of the state, get out into those communities, and hopefully inspire kids to keep playing, that's pretty special and something I want to be a part of."

During the offseason, James has already played an active role in the Legion's Community Foundation alongside Imagine Rugby, bringing the game into schools across Southern California. The foundation aims to get rugby balls into the hands of kids, using flag rugby as a development tool to introduce the sport and integrate it into school programs. Under the new California Legion banner, James and his teammates will continue to support the foundation's reach and impact.

"It's all about growing rugby," James says. "So much great work has been done, but there's still so much more to do across the state and the country. Any support people can give means a lot to everyone involved."

Another major factor in James' decision to stay in California was the chance to reunite with head coach Stephen Hoiles, whom he previously worked with at the LA Giltinis during their championship-winning 2021 season. Earlier this month, the Legion announced their coaching group, led by Hoiles, as they look to build a successful and sustainable culture.

Dave Dennis, formerly an assistant coach with Rugby LA under Hoiles, joins as defence coach, while former San Diego attack and backs coach Dave Clancy rounds out the senior coaching trio. UCLA assistant coach Todd Thornley comes in as assistant forwards coach, with former Utah Warriors performance coach Sebastian Pearson also joining the staff.

James is excited by the group assembled, particularly under Hoiles' leadership.

"Stephen knows what it takes to win championships," he says. "He's clear, detailed, and easy to play for. It'll be a high-tempo, ball-in-hand style of rugby, free-flowing, keeping the ball alive, moving defenders. That really suits my game."

James will be aiming to make a similar impact for California Legion as he did last season with San Diego. An elusive attacking threat and powerful runner, he scored five tries in 2025 and was considered one of San Diego's standout performers. Still, James knows he has more to prove-particularly when it comes to pulling on a USA Eagles jersey again, something he hasn't done since earning his first and only cap in 2021.

"It's definitely in the back of my mind," he admits. "This fresh start with California Legion is a great opportunity. I'm still learning, still growing, and just trying to put myself in the best environments possible.

"If the call comes from Scott [Lawrence], I want to be ready. He has clear goals and is another coach I'd love to play for."

To ensure he's prepared, James has spent part of the offseason training at the USA High Performance Center in Chula Vista, working alongside the USA Sevens program.

With the Rugby World Cup in 2027 on the horizon and the LA Olympics in 2028 not far behind, James isn't closing any doors and believes exposure to both 15s and 7s can only help his development.

"My aim is to get back into the national team," he says. "If I focus on developing my game at Legion, I believe the success will follow."

As California Legion begin assembling a roster blending experienced MLR veterans with local talent, James feels the foundations are already being laid, even before the squad meets in person.

"We're already building connections through group chats and calls," he says. "There's a lot of positivity. The guys want to work, want to connect, and want to build something we're proud of."

For Ryan James, California Legion represents more than just a new contract. It's a chance to stay home, help grow the game, and be part of the very first chapter of something entirely new







