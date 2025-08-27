Thank You, San Diego - Our Journey Continues

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







To Our Legion Supporters,

Thank you.

Over the past eight seasons, your passion, loyalty, and belief in this club have built something special here in San Diego. We've shared unforgettable moments - on the field, in the stands, and throughout our community - and none of it would've been possible without you.

With the announcement of our evolution to California Legion, we know there's been a mix of emotions. Please know that as players, coaches, and staff, we feel it too. This city has shaped our identity and remains the heart of who we are. SD has always been - and will remain - the core of "We are Legion"!

The name is changing, but our connection to San Diego is not. We are not leaving. California Legion will continue to operate from San Diego as a central base for youth development, community outreach, and grassroots rugby. Our mission hasn't changed: to grow the game across California and the U.S., while continuing to represent this city with pride.

We are committed to playing five matches in Southern California in the 2026 season:

matches at USD's Torero Stadium in San Diego

matches in Orange County

matches in the Los Angeles area

This next step is a strategic move to help grow professional rugby across the state and position California as a leader in rugby's development nationwide. But we also understand that change takes time, trust, and clarity. We'll keep you informed as we move forward.

To everyone who has stood with us - in sunshine and rain, in record crowds and quiet moments - thank you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for helping us build this club. And thank you for continuing the march.

Legion Marches On.

From the Owners, Staff, and Coaches of San Diego Legion







Major League Rugby Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.