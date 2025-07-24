450+ Young Athletes, 1 Epic Weekend at the Cal State Games

This past weekend, San Diego Legion had the honor of co-hosting the Cal State Rugby Games alongside Sports San Diego- and what a weekend it was! Over 450 youth athletes across 39 teams competed in divisions from U10 to U16, showcasing the future of rugby in Southern California.

Congratulations to this year's champions:

U10 N: Back Bay

U12 N: Mustangs

U12 E: Mustangs

U14 N: Spartans

U14 E: Back Bay

U16: Spartans

A big thank you to all the athletes, coaches, families, and fans who showed up, showed out, and made it a weekend to remember. Your passion is what keeps the sport growing.







