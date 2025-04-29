Urayasu D-Rocks Announces Global Partnership with San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby

April 29, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Urayasu D-Rocks is pleased to announce a global partnership with San Diego Legion, a team competing in Major League Rugby (MLR) in the United States.

This partnership extends beyond simple sports exchanges, aiming to foster mutual growth and create new opportunities in the rugby world.

By collaborating in professional club management, engaging corporate partners and fans, and contributing to the broader rugby community, both clubs seek to make rugby a more sustainable sport in both countries.

Additionally, this partnership will generate new business opportunities in the sports industry and regional collaborations, maximizing synergies between the two organizations.

Urayasu D-Rocks remains committed to community engagement through rugby while striving for success on the global stage. We hope this partnership will bring rugby fans closer together and open a new chapter in the sport's history.

Comment by Urayasu D-Rocks General Director Hirofumi Uchiyama

We are delighted to announce our global partnership with the San Diego Legion, a team with a strong history of high performance in Major League Rugby, both on and off the field.

The American sports industry is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious sports business markets, and with the Rugby World Cup set to be held in 2031, we believe that MLR will grow significantly and expansion.

Through this partnership, we aim to exchange insights on the entertainment aspects of American sports and various initiatives in preparation for the Rugby World Cup. By doing so, we hope to develop sustainable strategies for team strengthening and operations that will benefit both parties and lead to greater success.

Comment by San Diego Legion CEO David Haigh

We are proud to partner with Urayasu D-Rocks in this globally minded collaboration. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to elevate rugby through innovation, cultural exchange, and long-term sustainability. There are clear synergies between the development of professional rugby in Japan and the United States, and by working together, we can learn from each other's models and accelerate growth on both sides of the Pacific. As we look ahead to the 2031 Rugby World Cup, this partnership strengthens our collective ability to grow the game and build a lasting legacy for the global rugby community.

