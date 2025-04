First XV: WK11: 2025

April 29, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Payton Telea-Ilalio - San Diego Legion

Eight Tackles Made

12 Ruck Arrivals

12 Carries Made

Hooker, Ben Sugars - RFCLA

One Try Scored

45 Meters Made

11 Tackles Tackles Made

Tighthead Prop, Kyle Steeves - New England Free Jacks

20 Tackles Made

Five Ruck Arrivals

Two Ball Carries Made

Left Lock, Jed Holloway - San Diego Legion

Two Tries Scored

23 Meters Made

15 Ruck Arrivals

Right Lock, Ricky Rose - Miami SHarks

19 Tackles Made

28 Ruck Arrivals

Six Ball Carries Made

Blindside Flanker, Aidan King - NOLA Gold

Three Jackles Won

11 Tackles Made

34 Meters Made

Openside Flanker, Brad Wilkin - San Diego Legion

Two Tries Scored

23 Tackles Made

36 Ball Carries Made

No 8., Jonah Mau'u - NOLA Gold

Two Tries Scored

92 Meters Made

10 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Tomas Cubelli - MIami Sharks

One Try Scored

169 Kicking Meters

Nine Meters Made

Fly-half, AJ Alatimu - Houston SaberCats

13 Points Scored

52 Meters Made

Nine Tackles Made

Left Wing, Joe Mano - Utah Warriors

Two Tries Scored

115 Meters Made

Four Tackles Made

Inside Center, Tomas Cubilla - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

55 Meters Made

Eight Tackles Made

Outside Center, Isaac Te Tamaki - NOLA Gold

One Try Scored

Seven Tackles Made

52 Kicking Meters

Right Wing, Marcos Young - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

55 Meters Made

Nine Tackles Made

Fullback, Max Schumacher - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

44 Meters Made

57 Kicking Meters

