San Diego Legion and RFCLA Unite as the California Legion

July 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







The San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) can confirm they have agreed in principle to strategically form a single, statewide professional rugby franchise: The California Legion.

This new venture will begin play in the 2026 Major League Rugby (MLR) season. The California Legion will play their home matches in multiple venues across San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

"Major League Rugby will always prioritize long-term growth of the game in the U.S., delivering an exceptional on-field product and an incredible fan experience, and The California Legion is a way to showcase that in Southern California," said MLR Commissioner Nic Benson.

Along with the installation of the new MLR franchise, The Legion Community Foundation will prioritize tactical initiatives like establishing Flag Rugby leagues in regions where school leadership supports California Interscholastic Federation-sanctioned play, designed to not only grow participation but to build sustainable pathways for young players into high school, collegiate, and eventually MLR, the U.S.A. Eagles men's national rugby team and beyond.

MLR's Collegiate draft ahead of the 2026 campaign will take place in late August, with registration being completed by July 30. The 2026 season will be aired on ESPN2 and ESPN+ along with regional broadcasts in local team markets.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.