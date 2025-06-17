Thank You, Legion Family

June 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







Dear Legion Family,

As the 2025 season officially comes to a close, the San Diego Legion extends its heartfelt thanks to every person who walked with us this year - our fans, partners, players, coaches, staff, volunteers, and the broader rugby community. Your support continues to be the foundation on which we build.

This season had its highs and lows. After a strong 5-0 start under new Head Coach John Manenti, we finished 8-8 and just outside the playoff picture. The result is disappointing, but we know what we're capable of. Our focus now shifts to taking that next step.

This was our first season back at Torero Stadium, and we were proud to deliver a game day experience that received overwhelming praise - not just within Major League Rugby, but across the San Diego sports landscape. We also saw a 53% increase in first-time ticket buyers, a clear sign that our supporter base and local rugby community are continuing to grow.

We've already seen progress in key areas we care deeply about - especially in driving participation in girls and women's rugby, something we're committed to spearheading across the United States. This season, our players made over 340 individual appearances, from clinics and school visits to community events and festivals.

Through Imagine Rugby, led by former Legion player Mikey Te'o, more than 18,500 students were introduced to rugby across 37 schools, with 60 more lined up for the fall. Our staff and players also visited 15 schools locally, reaching over 7,000 students with rugby fundamentals, values, and inspiration.

San Diego and Southern California also continued to emerge as a hotbed for young rugby talent:

Belmont Shore Girls - Tier 1 U15 Girls HS National Champions

San Diego Mustangs U18 - Tier 1 Boys HS National Champions

South OC Raptors - Tier 2 Boys HS National Champions

We were proud to host several events that brought the rugby community together:

University Weekend: Over 20 collegiate programs and 60+ athletes attended our College Combine

Girls U15 & U18 Exhibitions: 80+ athletes from San Diego, Belmont Shore, and Arizona

California High School State Championship: Hosted at Torero, with Saint Francis defeating Torrey Pines in a thrilling final

Legion Senior Academy: Closed out their season with a 72-0 win over the South West Selects

Looking ahead, we hope to see you at:

San Diego Legion Summer Camp | July 7-11 | Encinitas Community Park

Cal State Games | July 19 | Robb Field, Ocean Beach | Featuring 70+ teams, U10-U18

This season didn't end with silverware, but it ends with progress - and a shared belief that we're heading in the right direction, together.

From all of us at the San Diego Legion:

Thank you for your support. Thank you for believing in us. And thank you for being part of this family.

With gratitude,

The San Diego Legion







