Three GOLD Players Named to Rugby Canada

Big congratulations to Callum Botchar, Cooper Coats, and Tyler Matchem on being named to Canada's extended squad ahead of their 2025 international season!

The 59-man squad was built through extensive scouting across MLR, global competitions, and Canadian domestic play-so earning a spot is no small feat. Canada kicks off July 12 in Edmonton against Belgium, followed by Spain on July 18, before heading into the Pacific Nations Cup as they begin their journey toward 2027 Rugby World Cup qualification.

Proud to see our boys repping the Gold on the road with red and white!

