NOLA Gold Battles Back but Falls Short at Home Against Utah Warriors, 31-28

May 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In an intense match at the Shrine, NOLA Gold fell short in a spirited comeback attempt against the Utah Warriors, dropping a 31-28 decision in front of a passionate home crowd. Despite the loss, the Gold displayed grit, scoring four tries and earning two bonus points-one for keeping the match within seven and another for crossing the line four times.

Utah struck first and fast, storming to a 19-0 lead with three unanswered tries in the opening minutes. NOLA Gold broke through with Jonah Mau'u powering into the try zone, and Luke Carty added the conversion to put the home side on the board at 19-7. Utah answered with another try, but Isaac Te Tamaki's quick response kept the momentum alive for NOLA, narrowing the gap to 26-14. A final Utah score before the break sent the Gold into halftime down 31-14.

The second half told a different story, as the Gold came out of the locker room with renewed urgency and intensity. Mau'u notched his second try of the night, and Moni Tongauiha followed with a powerful finish to bring the Gold within three, 31-28. The final minutes saw end-to-end action, with NOLA pressing hard for the go-ahead score. Despite multiple attacking opportunities, the Gold were unable to break through the Utah defense before the final whistle.

With the two bonus points secured, NOLA Gold remains in the playoff hunt and turns its attention to a key road matchup.

NOLA Gold will look to turn momentum into victory when they travel to face the Chicago Hounds on Friday, May 31st, at 6:00 PM CT.

Fans can look forward to NOLA Gold's return to the Shrine on Friday, June 7th, when they host the New England Free Jacks at 6:00 PM CT.

