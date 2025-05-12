NOLA Gold Battles to the Final Whistle, Falls Just Short Against Miami Sharks 25-19

May 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release









NOLA Gold vs. the Miami Sharks

(NOLA Gold) NOLA Gold vs. the Miami Sharks(NOLA Gold)

In a hard-fought showdown filled with early momentum and late-game drama, NOLA Gold came up just short against the Miami Sharks, falling 25-19 in a tightly contested match on the road. Despite the defeat, NOLA again showed its attacking prowess, notching three tries in a spirited performance and one point for keeping the lead within seven.

NOLA Gold came out firing, with Jonah Mau'u putting the first points on the board and setting the tone with a powerful finish to give the visitors an early 7-0 lead. Jay Tuivati followed soon after, capitalizing on sustained pressure to cross the line and extend the advantage to 12-0.

Miami answered back before halftime, breaking through with a try to close the gap to 12-7 heading into the break.

The Sharks seized momentum from halftime, taking the lead for the first time with a converted try that made it 14-12. A successful penalty kick and another try stretched Miami's lead to 25-12 midway through the second half.

NOLA Gold refused to back down. Damian Stevens ignited hopes of a comeback with a well-earned try, and Reece Botha calmly slotted the conversion to bring the score to 25-19 with time winding down. Despite a valiant final push, NOLA could not find the game-tying score before the final whistle.

The Gold shows resilience and attacking potential as it prepares for its next test. With three tries on the night, the team remains a threat in open play and looks to turn that energy into a full 80-minute performance in the weeks ahead.

NOLA Gold will look to bounce back on the road as they travel to face Old Glory DC on May 13th at 6:00 PM CT.

Gold fans can look forward to NOLA Gold's home match against the Utah Warriors on May 24th at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the game, including season tickets and individual match-day tickets, are available now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 504-507-8429 (504-50-RUGBY) or visiting nolagoldrugby.com. Matchday tickets start at just $25.

Images from this story







Major League Rugby Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.