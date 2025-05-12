Watch Party Tonight at Billy Baroo's for Crucial #UTvSEA Match

May 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Get ready for a high-stakes showdown as the Seawolves take on San Diego Legion in a Coastal Clash rematch on Saturday, May 17 at 6:00 PM!

We're celebrating Fan Appreciation Night with an epic evening at Starfire. Gates open at 4:30 PM - come early to enjoy food trucks, lawn games, and live music by Taane Jr. Don't miss the Run With The Pack Youth Camp at 4:00 PM, giveaways, and a lineup of pre-match fun for fans of every age.

Come early to Starfire Stadium to support the Washington State High School Rugby Championships from 10:45 AM - 3:45 PM. You can watch the High School Boys Division 2, High School Girls, and High School Boys Division 1 championship matches on the main pitch.

The night also features anthem performances by Angelica Salem and Caylinn Ford (in ASL), a halftime mascot showdown, and a 50/50 raffle supporting the Kent Crusaders.

Let's pack the stands and finish the regular season strong!







