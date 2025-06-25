Seattle Seawolves Host Inaugural End-Of-Season Honors

Tukwila, WA - The Seattle Seawolves capped off their 2025 Major League Rugby campaign with their first-ever End-of-Season Honors, held Tuesday evening at Foster Golf Links. The event brought together players, coaches, ownership and sponsors, to recognize individual excellence across the roster and celebrate a season that saw the team reach the playoffs before an early exit.

The evening marked the launch of a new club tradition, aimed at honoring both on-field achievements and off-field impact. With awards across 10 categories, the Seawolves recognized rising stars, veteran leaders, and key contributors behind the scenes.

The night also reflected the tight-knit nature of the Seawolves community, with families, children, and sponsors enjoying a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

"Tonight was about more than just awards--it was about honoring a culture of grit, growth, and giving back," said COO Drew Dambreville. "This is one of many traditions we are launching this year, following the success of the Seawolves Legends." Award Winners: Honoring the Best of 2025 '--ÃÂ Young Player of the Year - Calvin Liulamaga A promising local talent yet to make his first start, Calvin has shown immense heart, skill, and leadership beyond his years, contributing on and off the pitch with great commitment.

- Breakthrough Player of the Year - Malembe Mpofu In his first year with the Seawolves and in Major League Rugby, Malembe defied the odds. Starting rugby late, he made 10 appearances, scored 2 tries, had 3 turnovers, and averaged 60 minutes per match--an inspiring rise.

- Community Impact Player - Njabulo 'Juice' Gumede Recognized for his unwavering engagement with the community and for being a positive force both on the pitch and throughout the region.

- Try of the Season - Riekert Hattingh (vs. Chicago, Rd 10) A classic Seawolves team try, finished in signature style by captain Riekert Hattingh, exemplifying the squad's unity and grit and the man that always finds the try line.

- Supporters' Player of the Year - Cameron Orr Voted by fans, Cameron's charisma, accessibility, and leadership, on and off the field and as the league's most successful scrum coach, made him a fan favorite and vital contributor.

- Forward of the Year - Charles Elton Known across the MLR for his defensive dominance, Charles made a staggering 206 tackles in just 12 games, the most in the MLR. Though overseas with family, he shared heartfelt thanks via video.

- Back of the Year - Duncan Matthews Duncan dominated all season: 61 defenders beaten, 6 tries, 11 assists, and 1,162 meters gained, again a league leader for this stat, he owned the backfield and electrified every match.

- MVP (Most Valuable Person) - Josh Bottorff The team's behind-the-scenes analyst, Josh's tireless work coding and processing footage fueled game-day readiness and weekly improvements. He's the unsung engine of the Seawolves' performance.

- Players' Player - Duncan Matthews Duncan made a second trip to the podium as the player his teammates most respected and relied upon throughout the season.

- Coaches' Player - Divan Rossouw A true force in the midfield, Divan led from the front in every aspect of play: 8 tries, 62 defenders beaten, 76 gainline carries, and unmatched versatility.

Looking Ahead: Celebration and Community The team's final official event of the season will be held this Saturday, 10am-2pm at Trenchers in Renton, where fans are invited to gather, celebrate, and watch the MLR Championship together.

But the Seawolves' impact isn't taking an offseason. According to Dambreville, "We're committed to rugby year-round. From summer camps to clinics and community events, we aim to put a rugby ball in the hands of 20,000 kids by the USA Rugby World Cup." Follow the journey, find upcoming events, and stay engaged at www.seawolves.rugby. Don't just watch this space--watch the Seawolves.

About the Seattle Seawolves A founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship over Glendale Raptors.

In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW. Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions.







