Seattle Seawolves Re-Sign USA Eagle Nick Boyer

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves have re-signed versatile back Nick Boyer ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding experience, pace, and proven finishing ability to the squad's outside backs.

Boyer, 32, stands 6 ft 3 in tall and weighs 215 lb. He joined the Seawolves during the 2025 season and quickly made an impact, earning a First XV selection on debut and finishing the year with 6 appearances, 3 starts, and 2 tries. Across his Major League Rugby career, Boyer has played 81 matches, scoring 20 tries and 113 points while becoming one of the most experienced backs in league history. (Source: https://narugbydb.com/player/nick-boyer/)

A California native and product of the University of California, Berkeley, Boyer began his professional career with the San Diego Legion during Major League Rugby's inaugural 2018 season. He later represented the Colorado Raptors, LA Giltinis, and Houston SaberCats before returning to the Legion in 2024 and eventually joining Seattle in 2025. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple MLR Team of the Week selections and helped the Legion reach the 2019 MLR Championship Final.

Boyer has also represented the United States internationally. He earned his test debut for the USA Eagles in 2018 and has featured with USA Selects, age-grade national teams, and in rugby sevens competition. Known for his versatility, he brings the ability to cover both wing and scrum-half while providing leadership and composure in high-pressure moments.

