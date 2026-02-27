Seattle Seawolves Announce 2026 Theme Night Schedule

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have officially announced the 2026 Theme Night Schedule, featuring a series of special matchday experiences designed to celebrate community, recognize key groups, and elevate the atmosphere at Starfire Stadium throughout the season.

Theme nights are a core part of the Seawolves matchday experience. Each fixture brings a unique focus and creates opportunities for fans to connect with the team, the sport, and the broader rugby community in the Pacific Northwest.

Pre-Season: Club Rugby Night presented by Museum of Flight

Saturday, March 28th at 4:00 PM PT vs Hartford Harpooners

Club Rugby Night kicks off the year by celebrating local rugby clubs and the community that continues to grow the game across the region.

Home Match 1: Kids Night presented by USI Insurance Services

Friday, April 3rd at 7:30 PM PT vs Old Glory DC

Kids Night delivers a family-focused atmosphere designed to inspire the next generation of Seawolves supporters.

Home Match 2: College Night in partnership with Seawolves Rugby in Schools

Friday, April 24th at 7:00 PM PT vs Chicago Hounds

College Night brings student communities together for a high-energy evening at Starfire Stadium.

Home Match 3: Salute to Service presented by Greenwood Heating and Home Services

Sunday, May 17th at 1:00 PM PT vs Anthem Rugby

This match honors military members, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and community leaders who make a lasting impact throughout the region.

Home Match 4: Fan Appreciation Night & Coffee Cup Rematch presented by WaFd Bank

Sunday, May 31st at 5:00 PM PT vs New England Free Jacks

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the season combines the intensity of the Coffee Cup rivalry with a celebration of Seawolves supporters. Fan Appreciation Night recognizes the fans who bring energy and passion to every match.

Home Match 5: Pride Night presented by Experience Tukwila

Sunday, June 7th at 6:00 PM PT vs California Legion

Pride Night celebrates inclusion and reinforces the Seawolves commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all members of the rugby community.

Choose Your Matchday Experience

No matter how you want to experience Seawolves rugby, there is a ticket option for you. Fans can choose from memberships, single match tickets, group experiences, or premium experiences to build their ideal matchday.

Make It a Rugby Weekend

Through Explore Seattle Southside, fans can turn matchday into a full weekend experience with nearby hotel options, dining, and attractions located minutes from Starfire Stadium.

Where To Stay

The 2026 Theme Night Schedule reflects the energy, culture, and community that define Seattle Seawolves rugby. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of each unique matchday experience throughout the season.







