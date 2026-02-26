Drew Dambreville Named 2025 Hospitality Hero

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are proud to share that Chief Operating Officer Drew Dambreville has been recognized as a 2025 Hospitality Hero by Explore Seattle Southside. The award honors leaders who create meaningful experiences for visitors and strengthen the local community through service, leadership, and hospitality.

Hospitality Heroes celebrates individuals across the region who go beyond their job titles to make a lasting impact. Drew's recognition reflects his work in building a welcoming, community-first environment around Seawolves rugby and elevating the matchday experience for fans across Seattle Southside.

Since joining the Seattle Seawolves as Chief Operating Officer, Drew has led efforts focused on growth, operations, and fan engagement. His leadership has helped shape matchday experiences designed to be inclusive, energetic, and memorable for supporters of all ages. From enhanced fan zones and premium experiences to stronger community partnerships, his approach centers on creating moments that bring people together through sport.

Beyond the Seawolves, Drew brings a strong background in sports and event leadership. He is the co-founder of the Seattle All Star Classic, an annual celebrity softball event that supports local nonprofits, and previously served as Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He also competed as a scholarship track and field athlete at the University of Washington.

For the Seawolves organization, this recognition highlights the connection between sport and hospitality. Rugby is about community, and Drew's work reflects that belief by helping create an environment where fans, families, partners, and first-time visitors all feel welcome.

The Seattle Seawolves congratulate Drew on this well-earned recognition and thank Explore Seattle Southside for celebrating the people who help make the region a great place to live, work, and visit.







Major League Rugby Stories from February 26, 2026

Drew Dambreville Named 2025 Hospitality Hero - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.