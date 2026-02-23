Seawolves All-Time Try Leader Riekert Hattingh Returns

The Seattle Seawolves have re-signed Riekert Hattingh ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, securing the return of one of the most influential players in club history as he prepares to enter his ninth season with Seattle. Hattingh also stands as the Seawolves' all-time leading try scorer, a mark that reflects his impact and consistency over multiple seasons.

Hattingh joined the Seawolves in the inaugural 2018 season and quickly established himself as a dominant presence at Number 8. Known for his physical ball carrying, relentless defense, and leadership, he has played a central role in the club's success, including back-to-back Major League Rugby championships in 2018 and 2019 and multiple playoff appearances in the years since.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Hattingh developed through the Blue Bulls system, progressing through the U16, U19, and U21 levels before earning opportunities at senior level. After moving to the United States, he continued his professional career and became one of the foundational figures of Major League Rugby.

Over the course of his time in Seattle, Hattingh has built a reputation as one of the league's most consistent and respected forwards. His ability to carry in heavy traffic, lead defensively, and contribute at the breakdown has made him a cornerstone of the Seawolves pack and a leader within the squad. He has also represented the United States at international level, adding to the experience he brings to the group.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about the importance of retaining Hattingh.

"Riekert has been part of the fabric of the club since the beginning. His experience, high standards, and leadership qualities are invaluable. On the field, his physical attributes and in-depth understanding of the game make him a real game-changer. We're thrilled to welcome him back to the team for 2026."

As preparations continue for the 2026 season, the return of Riekert Hattingh ensures the Seawolves retain a proven leader and a player who has helped shape the club's culture since day one.







