Seattle Seawolves Announce 2026 Roster Presented by Explore Seattle Southside
Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves have officially announced the club's full roster for the 2026 Major League Rugby season.
The 2026 squad reflects the Seawolves' commitment to physical rugby, depth across every position group, and a strong blend of domestic and international experience. The roster brings together returning leaders, established MLR veterans, and new additions prepared to represent Seattle in the upcoming campaign.
This year's team represents 13 nations across the global rugby landscape: United States, South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland, Tonga, American Samoa, Wales, Scotland, Namibia, and Italy. The blend of domestic players and international talent strengthens competition within the squad and raises the standard as the club prepares for the season ahead.
The announcement comes as the Seawolves prepare for a key preseason stretch. The team will depart for South Africa on Friday, March 6 for a high-performance training block designed to sharpen execution, build cohesion, and prepare for the demands of the 2026 season.
Before departing, fans will have the opportunity to meet the team at the Season Ticket Member Town Hall at The Hall on Occidental on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:00 PM PT. The event will include player appearances, updates from rugby operations, and a live Q&A session.
The Seawolves will return from South Africa in time for their pre-season match against the Hartford Harpooners on Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 PM PT at Starfire Stadium. Get your tickets for the pre-season match at https://www.seawolves.rugby/tickets
2026 Seattle Seawolves Roster
PROP
Dewald Donald | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
Ezekiel Lindenmuth | Domestic Player - United States, New Zealand
Mason Pedersen | Domestic Player - United States, United States
Ignacio Péculo | International Player, Argentina
Charles Walsh | Domestic Player - United States, Hong Kong
LaRome White | Domestic Player - United States, United States
HOOKER
Liki Chan-Tung | Domestic Player - United States, United States
Dewald Kotze | International Player, South Africa
Sean McNulty | Domestic Player - United States, Ireland
LOCK
Rhyno Herbst | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
Harison Mataele | International Player - Tonga, Tonga
BACKROW
Callum Botchar | International Player - Canada, Canada
Riekert Hattingh | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
Kalisi Moli | Domestic Player - United States, United States
Marno Redelinghuys | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
Paddy Ryan | Domestic Player - United States, Ireland
Tiai Vavao | Domestic Player - United States, American Samoa
SCRUM-HALF
Nick Boyer | Domestic Player - United States, United States
JP Smith | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
André Warner | International Player, South Africa
FLY-HALF
Davy Coetzer | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
Dorian Jones | International Player, Wales
CENTER
Mark Bennett | International Player, Scotland
Dan Kriel | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa
Calvin Liluamaga | Domestic Player - United States, United States
WING
Matthias Douglas | Domestic Player - United States, Italy
Lauina Futi | Domestic Player - United States, American Samoa
Michael Hand | Domestic Player - United States, Ireland
Rufus McLean | Domestic Player - United States, Scotland
FULLBACK
Duncan Matthews | International Player, South Africa
Divan Rossouw | International Player - Namibia, Namibia
