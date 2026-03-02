Seattle Seawolves Announce 2026 Roster Presented by Explore Seattle Southside

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves have officially announced the club's full roster for the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

The 2026 squad reflects the Seawolves' commitment to physical rugby, depth across every position group, and a strong blend of domestic and international experience. The roster brings together returning leaders, established MLR veterans, and new additions prepared to represent Seattle in the upcoming campaign.

This year's team represents 13 nations across the global rugby landscape: United States, South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland, Tonga, American Samoa, Wales, Scotland, Namibia, and Italy. The blend of domestic players and international talent strengthens competition within the squad and raises the standard as the club prepares for the season ahead.

The announcement comes as the Seawolves prepare for a key preseason stretch. The team will depart for South Africa on Friday, March 6 for a high-performance training block designed to sharpen execution, build cohesion, and prepare for the demands of the 2026 season.

Before departing, fans will have the opportunity to meet the team at the Season Ticket Member Town Hall at The Hall on Occidental on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:00 PM PT. The event will include player appearances, updates from rugby operations, and a live Q&A session.

The Seawolves will return from South Africa in time for their pre-season match against the Hartford Harpooners on Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 PM PT at Starfire Stadium. Get your tickets for the pre-season match at https://www.seawolves.rugby/tickets

2026 Seattle Seawolves Roster

PROP

Dewald Donald | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

Ezekiel Lindenmuth | Domestic Player - United States, New Zealand

Mason Pedersen | Domestic Player - United States, United States

Ignacio Péculo | International Player, Argentina

Charles Walsh | Domestic Player - United States, Hong Kong

LaRome White | Domestic Player - United States, United States

HOOKER

Liki Chan-Tung | Domestic Player - United States, United States

Dewald Kotze | International Player, South Africa

Sean McNulty | Domestic Player - United States, Ireland

LOCK

Rhyno Herbst | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

Harison Mataele | International Player - Tonga, Tonga

BACKROW

Callum Botchar | International Player - Canada, Canada

Riekert Hattingh | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

Kalisi Moli | Domestic Player - United States, United States

Marno Redelinghuys | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

Paddy Ryan | Domestic Player - United States, Ireland

Tiai Vavao | Domestic Player - United States, American Samoa

SCRUM-HALF

Nick Boyer | Domestic Player - United States, United States

JP Smith | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

André Warner | International Player, South Africa

FLY-HALF

Davy Coetzer | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

Dorian Jones | International Player, Wales

CENTER

Mark Bennett | International Player, Scotland

Dan Kriel | Domestic Player - United States, South Africa

Calvin Liluamaga | Domestic Player - United States, United States

WING

Matthias Douglas | Domestic Player - United States, Italy

Lauina Futi | Domestic Player - United States, American Samoa

Michael Hand | Domestic Player - United States, Ireland

Rufus McLean | Domestic Player - United States, Scotland

FULLBACK

Duncan Matthews | International Player, South Africa

Divan Rossouw | International Player - Namibia, Namibia







