Seawolves Clinch Playoffs vs. Miami Sharks

June 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves Clinch Final Western Conference Playoff Spot in Front of Sold-Out Home Crowd on Pride Night TUKWILA, WA -- In front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 4,000 fans at Starfire Stadium on a perfect sunny Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seawolves delivered a statement win over the Miami Sharks, scoring more than four tries to secure a crucial five points and the final Western Conference playoff spot in Major League Rugby.

The victory capped off a spectacular Pride Night, where the Seawolves proudly celebrated inclusivity and community with themed merchandise, a marching band welcome, a pride flag color guard, and a special rendition of the national anthem performed by Miss Washington. At halftime, fans were treated to a spirited showcase match between the Mudhens and Seattle Quake.

Adding a touch of history to the night, the Seawolves honored Olive Kilifi, a club legend and Seattle rugby icon, by inducting him as the inaugural member of the Seawolves Legends

program. Kilifi's contributions both on and off the pitch have left an indelible mark on the local rugby community, embodying the spirit, respect, and discipline that define the sport.

On the field, the Seawolves were dominant and dynamic:

- Malembe Mapofu opened the scoring with a beautifully executed team try and was a force defensively, consistently halting Miami's offensive threats.

- Jade Stighling led the charge with two tries, thrilling the home crowd with his pace, precision and superman personality.

- Rodney Iona was clinical with the boot, maintaining accuracy on conversions and a near-perfect night with only one missed penalty kick.

- Duncan Matthews earned the broadcast's Player of the Match honors, matching Stighling with two tries of his own and energizing the attack throughout.

- Dewald Kotze celebrated a personal milestone, earning his 50th MLR cap in green and blue.

Despite the high of the 42-17 victory, the Seawolves will face a challenge next week as they travel to Utah to take on the Warriors on Saturday at 7 PM PT, without star back Divan Rossouw, who received a red card and will serve an automatic one-match suspension.

Fans can expect updates this week on official watch party details as Seattle continues its playoff push.







