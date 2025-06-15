Seawolves Battle Bravely in Playoff Clash against No. 1 Seed Utah Warriors

June 15, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - In a high-stakes Western Conference semifinal showdown, the Seattle Seawolves left everything on the field against the league-leading Utah Warriors but ultimately fell just short in a dramatic 23-21 finish.

It was a tale of two halves in Utah. Despite dominating territory and possession throughout the first 40 minutes, Seattle couldn't break through the Warriors' defense. Multiple visits to the Utah try line went unrewarded as handling errors and turnovers halted promising opportunities. Utah made the most of their chances and headed into halftime with a 17-0 lead.

The second half saw a transformed Seawolves side come out firing.

Seattle finally got on the board with a penalty try, sparking a surge of momentum. Winger Lauina Futi, who was called into the starting lineup late after Toni Pulu was ruled out due to illness, made the most of his opportunity, crossing for two second-half tries.

Flyhalf Rodney Iona had one of his best outings of the year, going 2-for-2 on conversions and launching a precision kick that led directly to the final Seawolves try of the night.

Back-row veteran Riekert Hattingh was back to his dominant self, repeatedly breaking the gainline and matching the backs with his physical carries. Jade Stighling delivered a standout performance, leading the team in meters made, defenders beaten, clean breaks, carries, and gainline success.

With the scoreboard reading 23-21 and momentum in their favor, the Seawolves found themselves in perfect position in the dying minutes to complete the comeback. However, a not-straight lineout and a sequence of scrum resets ate away the final moments, denying Seattle a shot at the go-ahead score and a berth in the Western Conference Final.

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared after the match, "That one hurts. I thought we were the better team, but ultimately turnovers at key times coupled with some decisions cost us.

The Seawolves wrap up their 2025 campaign with pride, having pushed the top seed to the final whistle in one of the most hard-fought matches of the season.

About the Seattle Seawolves A founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship over Glendale Raptors.

In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW. Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions.







