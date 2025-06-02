Seawolves Secure Crucial Bonus Points in Playoff Push

June 2, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

SEATTLE,WA - The Seattle Seawolves suffered a 37-30 defeat to the New England Free Jacks in a dramatic Sunday afternoon clash at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Quincy, but walked away with two vital bonus points to stay ahead in the Western Conference playoff race.

Seattle exploded out of the gates, scoring their first try within the opening minute and adding a second before the first hydration break. However, that early dominance gave way to adversity as the team was forced into significant reshuffling due to a series of injuries and head injury assessments (HIAs).

Scrum-half JP Smith exited early for an HIA, Mika Kruse was replaced by Malacchi Esdale due to injury, and Eddie Fouché subbed in for Toni Pulu after Pulu was also pulled for an HIA. The most significant setback came when Rhyno Herbst received a red card, leaving Seattle with 14 men for a crucial 20-minute stretch covering time over both halves. New England capitalized on the disruption, scoring five unanswered tries and flipping the script on the match.

Despite the Free Jacks' control of territory (63%) and possession (56%), the Seawolves had reason to fight back.

Seattle pushed forward with resilience in the final quarter. Two additional tries and a clutch penalty kick by Fouché in the closing minute brought the score to within seven, earning Seattle the losing bonus point. With four tries scored, the team also secured the try bonus point--bringing their total to two crucial competition points and maintaining their hold on fourth place in the Western Conference standings, just one point ahead of the San Diego Legion.

Standout Performances

- Devin Short added three more turnovers to his team-leading tally, continuing to be a force at the breakdown.

- Toni Pulu, in just seven minutes on the pitch, made a significant impact with a try, a turnover, and two line breaks--showcasing the explosive pace and game awareness that have defined his season.

- Dewald Koetz, found his way back to the try line, twice adding a crucial 10 points to the seawolves tally.

Ultimately, it was a tale of missed conversions and challenging wind conditions that made the difference, as Seattle left a potential seven points off the board and New England left four.

Western Conference Playoff Scenarios

Seattle must remain at least one table point ahead of San Diego in the final round to secure their spot in the postseason. Here's how that can play out:

Seawolves Clinch 4th Place and a Playoff Berth if:

1. Seattle wins and San Diego loses

2. Both teams win and earn the same number of match points (e.g., 4 or 5)

3. Both teams lose but Seattle earns as many or more bonus points than San Diego

Seattle Misses the Playoffs if: 1. San Diego wins and Seattle loses

2. San Diego loses with 2 bonus points and Seattle earns none

Tie-Breaker Scenarios: 1. San Diego wins with 5 points, Seattle wins with 4

2. San Diego loses with 2 points, Seattle loses with 1

Current Tie-Breaker Status:

- Wins: Both tied at 7

- Points Difference: SD +16, SEA +13

- Total Tries: SD 67, SEA 61

- Try Differential: SD +8, SEA +7

- Head-to-Head: Tied 1-1

- Final Tie-Breaker: Coin toss

With all eyes now on the final round of the regular season, the Seawolves are focused on finishing strong and keeping their playoff hopes alive this Sunday at home in front of a raucous Starfire crowd.

MATCH INFO:

Seattle Seawolves vs. Miami Sharks Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, WA Sunday, June 8, 2025 Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT Broadcast: Fox 13, ESPN+, and The Rugby Network (Outside of USA) Tickets: seawolves.rugby/tickets Single Tickets and more information can be found at: https://www.seawolves.rugby About the Seattle Seawolves A founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship over the Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW. Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions.







