Seawolves Host Sharks in Must-Win Matchup at Sold out Stadium

June 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

TUKWILA, WA - The Seattle Seawolves return to Starfire Stadium this Sunday, June 8, for their final home match of the regular season, hosting the Miami Sharks in a crucial Round 17 showdown. With Western Conference playoff implications on the line, Seattle needs every point (and every voice in the sold out stadium!) to finish strong.

Last week, the Seawolves battled the New England Free Jacks in Quincy and came up just short in a 37-30 shootout. But even in defeat, Seattle came home with two critical bonus points, keeping them ahead of the San Diego Legion in the standings. The playoff math is tight, but the Seawolves are still in control.

"It's important to have control of our own destiny. The boys are pumped for Sunday!" said Head Coach Allen Clarke.

Seattle's current record stands at 7-6, with 44 standings points, having won with more bonus points, all contributing to a narrow lead over San Diego for the final playoff spot. With one round remaining, 61 tries scored, and a +13 point differential, the tiebreakers are razor-close. The Seawolves' path is simple: win with 5, and they're in. (The 5 points referring to the maximum amount of standing points you can score in a game).

Sunday's match will be a test of depth and resilience in the 80 degree heat. Several key players sustained knocks in last weekend's clash, but others stepped up in major moments - Devin Short made a massive impact coming on early, creating three turnovers and playing till the end and Dewald Koetz adding two tries to the board. With energy like that, the Seawolves have the firepower to finish strong.

The Seawolves faithful have packed Starfire Stadium all season, and Sunday night will be no exception as the match seating is sold out with standing room only available. With everything on the line, this final regular-season home game is shaping up to be one of the most important of the year.

MATCH INFO

- Seattle Seawolves vs. Miami Sharks

- Sunday, June 8, 2025

- Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT

- Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, WA

- Fox 13, ESPN+, and The Rugby Network (Outside USA)

- Tickets: seawolves.rugby/tickets About the Seattle Seawolves: A founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship over Glendale Raptors.

In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW. Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions.

