How to Watch: June 4 - 8

June 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ CHicAGo Hounds vs Houston Sabercats | Wednesday, une 4 at 7:00PM ET

US TV: ESPN2

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

NOLA Gold vs New england Free Jacks | Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Gulf Coast Sports and NBC Sports Boston

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Utah warriors vs rfcla | Saturday, June 7 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ and FanDuel Sports Network

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

San Diego Legion vs old glory dc | Saturday, june 7 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

and KUSI and Monumental

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Houston sabercats vs anthem rc | Sunday, june 8 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And CW39

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. Seattle seawolves vs miami sharks | Sunday, june 8 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KZJO/KCPQ and Fan Duel Florida

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.







