RFCLA Head to Utah to Clinch Top Seed

June 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







With the regular season reaching its dramatic conclusion, RFCLA is set to face off against the Utah Warriors this weekend at Zion Stadium in Utah, in a clash that will determine the final standings of the Major League Rugby (MLR) competition.

The high-stakes matchup marks the final round of MLR regular-season play. A victory for LA, and Utah only obtain 1 bonus point would secure the No. 1 seed and guarantee home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

RFCLA enters the contest riding a wave of momentum, having posted a strong run of form in recent weeks with away victories in against top seeds in the East in Old Glory DC and Chicago, and now face the ultimate challenge in the West against the 2025 competition standouts, the Utah Warriors.

Matt Heaton replaces the injured Ed Timpson and Franco Van Den Berg, Seth Purdy will both start for RFCLA, with Matias Jenson finding his way onto the reserves bench.

Dane Zander renders from 10 week lay off through injury, while competition dynamo Semi Kunatani also returns to the match day 23 in the back row.

"Our goal has always been to finish strong and put ourselves in the best position heading into the MLR playoffs," Said Senior Assistant Coach David Dennis

"Utah is a tough side, especially at home, but we're ready for the challenge."

RFCLA Team to face the Utah Warriors, Saturday, June 7 at 6PM PST, at Zion Stadium, Utah

Franco Van Den Berg

Mike Sosene Fengai

Maliu Niuafe

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Matt Heaton

Ben Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Leali'ifano

Seth Purdy

William Meakes

Nicholas Chan

Andrew Coe

Reece Macdonald

Ben Sugars

Tim Ohlwein

Dan Zander

Reegan Ogorman

Semi Kunitani

Tas Smith

Christian Dyer

Matias Jenson

Join Club 24! A new membership offering of RFCLA which was founded in '24!

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!







