A Letter to Our Fans, Community, Sponsors and Suppliers

June 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







To Our Fans, Communality, Sponsors, and Suppliers,

As we reflect on the highlights of our second season, we are filled with gratitude for the incredible support and enthusiasm you've shown us. Whether through your cheers in the stands or the partnerships that help power our operations, you have played a vital role in our success-both on and off the field.

This year marked exciting milestones for LA's professional rugby team. From qualifying for the playoffs to strengthening our involvement in local youth rugby programs for boys and girls across Southern California, the growth and energy around the game has been truly inspiring.

We also want to extend our congratulations to Cal Varsity Rugby, this year's D1 College National Champions, Belmont Shore RFC, the D1 Men's National Champions, and all the youth age groups across SoCal. Your achievements reflect the strength of rugby in our community-well done to all involved.

Off the field, we've continued to deepen our ties with commercial partners, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and successful future for RFCLA. Our grassroots approach-connecting with local businesses and community members-remains central to our vision, and we are incredibly thankful for your support in making that possible.

Thank you as well to everyone who took part in our recent fan survey. Your feedback has been both constructive and encouraging. Our move to Wallis Annenberg Stadium (UCLA) was well received, and our sell-out match-featuring the USA Women's National Team-was a season highlight. That said, we remain open to exploring additional venues, including a possible return to Orange County, where we've always felt a warm welcome.

We'd especially like to thank the City of Irvine and the UCLA Recreation Department for their support this season. The UCLA team delivered an outstanding experience for rugby fans, and we're excited about what's ahead for 2026.

Looking forward, we are already reviewing the season and laying out plans for 2026. With notable growth in social media engagement, home game attendance, commercial partnerships, and ticket sales, we're confident in the direction we're heading. Early interest in our Club24 season ticket memberships is another strong sign-if you haven't joined yet, we encourage you to be part of what's next.

To everyone who has supported us on this journey-thank you. Your passion drives us to reach new heights, and we can't wait to share more milestones with you in the seasons ahead.

Lastly, a heartfelt thank-you to our RFCLA staff, coaches, and team management. Though small in number, your dedication, pride, and passion embody what LA is all about. From the owners-thank you for everything.

Warm regards

Pete Sickle

Co-Founder & CEO | Rugby FC Los Angeles







Major League Rugby Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.