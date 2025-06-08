RFCLA Late Run Not Enough in Utah

June 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In a thrilling finale to the 2025 Major League Rugby regular season, the Utah Warriors defeated the late surging RFCLA at Zions Bank Stadium.

The result saw Utah clinch the Western Conference title with a bonus-point victory, while RFCLA's late surge fell short, setting up a potentially daunting road trip to Houston in the playoffs.

Utah wasted no time asserting their dominance, taking full advantage of a yellow card to RFCLA backrower Ben Houston in just the fourth minute. With the visitors down a man, the Warriors struck twice in quick succession, storming to a 14-0 lead by the 15-minute mark.

Jordan Trainor extended Utah's lead soon after, slicing through RFCLA's line and dotting down under the posts to make it 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

RFCLA managed to get on the board next through Reece Macdonald, who finished a sweeping move in the corner to bring the score to 21-5. That momentum continued briefly, as veteran playmaker Christian Leali'ifano orchestrated an attacking passage and crossed for a try, narrowing the gap to 21-12 after the hydration break.

But Utah responded swiftly. Capitalizing on a string of RFCLA penalties, the Warriors piled on two more tries before halftime to take a commanding 35-12 lead, securing the bonus point and putting one hand on the conference trophy.

RFCLA came out of the sheds in the second hald with intent, playing with width and aggression. Ben Houston made amends for his earlier card by powering over in the 45th minute, set up by a blistering break from Billy Meakes. Captain Jason Damm then crossed for the fourth RFCLA try, reducing Utah's lead to 38-26 and keeping their top-two hopes alive.

The turning point came when Tim Anstee appeared to score what looked like the try of the match, only for it to be overturned by the TMO for obstruction near the goalpost-an agonizing moment for the visitors.

Although RFCLA did add another try to close the gap to just eight points, Utah maintained their composure. A well-timed penalty added three points, and with RFCLA throwing everything forward, the Warriors struck once more in the final two minutes to put the game to bed and stretch the lead to 48-33.

With the bonus-point win, Utah secures top spot in the Western Conference and home advantage in the postseason. All eyes now turn to the Houston SaberCats' clash with Anthem Rugby Carolina. A bonus-point win for Houston would confirm RFCLA's third-place finish and a return trip to Texas for a playoff rematch.

The Warriors showed why they're top of the West-clinical when it counted, resilient under pressure, and lethal in transition. For RFCLA, it's back to the drawing board before a must-win playoff encounter on the road.

