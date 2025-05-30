Bertranou Back for RFCLA against Old Glory DC

May 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA have announced its team to face Old Glory DC in the nation's capital this Saturday, May 31 at 3pm PST, in what still remains a must-win match for the Club with just two rounds left to play.

RFCLA, currently sitting on 45 points, leads the Seattle Seawolves (42) and SD Legion (41), with all three teams still in the race for a Western Conference Final spot. RFCLA is also in contention to host a home final, trailing only the Utah Warriors and Houston Sabercats (both on 48 points). However, both of those teams face Anthem RC in the closing rounds - a side yet to win a match in their two-season history.

After an emphatic win over a spirited Miami Sharks side in Orange County last weekend in front of a record crowd, RFCLA welcomes back two of its 2024 standouts: Ed Timpson, returning from HIA protocols, and Gonzalo Bertranou, returning from a one-week suspension.

Ben Houston also returns to the lineup, with Semi Kunitani stepping out of the 23 for a well-earned rest. Christian Dyer makes his return off the bench after an extended break due to a quad injury, while Reece Macdonald is elevated to the starting lineup, replacing Isaacs Vaughen, who will shift to the bench as a utility back.

"We're up against a quality side this weekend in Old Glory DC," said Attack Coach Sam Harris.

"They've got talent and real momentum in this competition, which is why we've selected the team we have.

Ed Timposon returns to the team this weekend to face Old Glory DC. Photo: RFCLA Media

"Having the experience of Gonzalo and the strike power of Ed Timpson back in the team is a real lift, that's for sure, and Tas and Vaughen did an outstanding job for us last week and will continue to play a pivotal role in our attack from the bench.

"The MLR is always about a squad mentality - every player is being considered, and some are being managed or rested. So, to be able to bring in guys like Ed Timpson, Reece Macdonald, and Ben Houston into the starting lineup gives us a real boost. They come in fresh, which is important at this stage of the season as well.

"I know there's a lot of talk around finals, wins, bonus points - and with the way this year's run home is shaping up, that's understandable - but our focus is firmly on this week. It might sound cliché, but our attention is on Old Glory DC. We know how big this match is, and we're giving it the ultimate respect as you can see in our line-up."

RFCLA Team to face the Old Glory DC, Saturday, May 31 at 3 PM PST, at Maryland SoccerPlex, Washington DC.

Alessandro Heaney

Benjamin Sugars

Maliu Niuafe

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Ed Timpson

Ben Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Leali'ifano

Rory Van Vugt

William Meakes

Nicholas Chan

Andrew Coe

Reece Macdonald

Mike Sosene Fengai

Tim Ohlwein

Franco Van Den Berg

Reegan Ogorman

Strang Benjamin

Tas Smith

Vaughen Isaacs

Christian Dyer

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!







