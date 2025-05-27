Todd Clever Receives the Cedar Sinai - Kerlan Jobe Community Hero Award

Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA proudly joins the Los Angeles rugby community in recognizing Todd Clever as the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Community Hero, celebrating his outstanding contributions to the sport of rugby and to communities both locally and globally

Clever is a former U.S. Eagle and Rugby icon, with the most international test caps in USA Rugby history a record that includes 76 test matches in XVs and 24 Sevens tournaments - a combined total of 100 appearance for his country.

A captain of his country, Clever made history as the first American to play in Super Rugby, competing at the highest levels in New Zealand, South Africa, Japan, and the United Kingdom. He also proudly represented the USA at the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups.

Born in Palm Springs, Clever's rugby journey has spanned continents and formats. But his impact off the field is equally remarkable.

As the founder of the Todd Clever Foundation, he has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support current players and introduce new athletes to rugby, with a special focus on underserved communities in Southern California. Through his foundation, Todd is fostering the next generation of rugby players while strengthening the values that make the sport unique.

Globally recognized as an ambassador of the game, Clever exemplifies rugby's CORE Values - Camaraderie, Opportunity, Respect, and Enjoyment - and continues to champion these values throughout the United States.

"While Todd's on-field accomplishments cement his place as one of the greats, it's through the Todd Clever Foundation that his most lasting legacy is being written," said RFCLA CEO, Pete Sickle.

"He is using his platform to give back to the game, uplift athletes, and grow the rugby community from the grassroots level up."

RFCLA also extends a special thanks to Robert Alvaredo of Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute for his support and leadership in making this community recognition possible.







