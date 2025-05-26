RFCLA Defeat Miami in Front of Record Crowd in OC

May 26, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In front of the largest home crowd of the season at The Great Park in Irvine, RFCLA secured a critical 26-20 win over the Miami Sharks in a high-stakes Major League Rugby match with playoff implications for both teams.

The day kicked off with a youth rugby clinic co-hosted by the Todd Clever Foundation, drawing young players from across Southern California. Fans were treated to a festive atmosphere, with appearances from the Anaheim Ducks and OC Soccer Club mascots, interactive inflatables, and non-stop family entertainment that set the tone for a memorable afternoon of rugby.

With multiple ticket tiers sold out, the energy in the stadium was palpable as RFCLA and Miami squared off in a fierce contest. Miami, desperate to clinch their Eastern Conference playoff spot, applied early pressure but found themselves narrowly trailing 12-10 at the break.

The match saw relentless intensity from both sides but remained remarkably disciplined, with only one yellow card issued in the second half - to Miami. RFCLA capitalized immediately, using the advantage to punch in a decisive team try finished by Ben Sugars, their second of the half.

RFCLA biggest crowd in 2025, at The Great Park. Photo: Liza Rosales Though Miami responded with a late try once restored to full strength, RFCLA's stout defense held firm. The home side secured all five points from the victory, including a bonus point for scoring four tries, a feat they have accomplished more than any other team in the league. The win propels RFCLA into third place in the Western Conference standings, as San Diego moves to last place and Utah to first.

Tasman Smith impressed in his start at scrum-half, setting a high tempo for 70 minutes before veteran Danny Christensen earned his first cap for the club. True to form, RFCLA's tries came from four different players, underscoring their depth and dynamic offense.

Andrew Coe stood out with a dominant performance, scoring the opening try and leading the team in carries, meters gained, and gainline breaks.

Adding to the buzz, reality TV star and global influencer Harry Styles was seen celebrating his birthday in the stands, drawing an additional spark to an already electric matchday.

RFCLA now hits the road to close out the regular season, with crucial away fixtures against Old Glory DC and the Utah Warriors - two matchups that will be key in shaping the Western Conference playoff race.

Final Score - RFCLA 26 (4 tries) Miami 20 (2 tries)







