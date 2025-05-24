RFCLA Name Lineup for Crucial Clash against Miami Sharks in Orange County

May 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA have announced their squad to face the Miami Sharks this Sunday, May 25 at 3 PM, in what will be their first-ever home game in Orange County at Championship Stadium, Great Park.

The long weekend fixture is set to draw major attention, with just three points separating second and fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Both RFCLA and Utah hold a game in hand, intensifying the playoff implications of this week's matchup.

Purchase tickets to RFCLA v Miami in Orange County here.

RFCLA arrive in Orange County riding high after one of their best away performances of the season, with a statement win over the Chicago Hounds. Now, the Club takes its brand of rugby south to the wider Los Angeles region in a historic home fixture at the Great Park.

With that match firmly in the past, the focus now shifts to the Sharks, who are four wins from the last five matches and playing as well as they have in their club's history, and chasing their first final campaign.

MLR Star scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou is suspended for the week, giving U.S.-eligible Tasman Smith another chance in the starting XV.

With Smith starting at No. 9, former Utah Warrior Danny Christiansan will make his RFCLA debut, named in jersey 21.

Semi on the fly! The Fijian Flyer returns to the starting line up. Photo: RFCLA media

Ed Timpson is unavailable due to HIA protocols and is replaced by Fijian international and Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani at No. 8.

On the bench, Reece Macdonald returns, while Reegan O'Gorman is included after recovering from an eight-week injury layoff.

"This is a huge match for the Club," said Head Coach Steve Hoiles.

"Not just because of the tight Western Conference race, but also because it's a chance to connect with the broader L.A. community through this game in Orange County. "It's an incredible stadium, and the City of Irvine has been extremely supportive. The response from the local rugby community has been outstanding.

Purchase tickets to RFCLA v Miami in Orange County here.

"On the field, we've made some tough calls with players returning from injury and others in strong form - but this is the best squad for this week."

Coach Hoiles also praised debutant Danny Christiansan in his pending RFCLA debut.

Huge Success! Sean Nolan Presented a Anaheim Ducks Jersey this week. Photo: Anaheim Ducks Media

"It's great to see Danny (Christiansan) get his first shot. He joined the squad late but quickly made an impact on the team dynamic- He's got MLR experience and we're confident he'll step up."

The match will air live on ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports Network SoCal.

RFCLA Team to Face the Miami Sharks, Sunday, May 25 at 3 PM, against the Miami Sharks at Championship Stadium, Orange County Great Park.

Purchase tickets to RFCLA v Miami in Orange County.

Alessandro Heaney

Benjamin Sugars

Maliu Niuafe

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Matthew Heaton

Semi Kunatani

Tasman Smith

Christian Leali'ifano

Rory Van Vugt

William Meakes

Nicholas Chan

Andrew Coe

Vaughen Isaacs

Ben Stang

Tim Ohlwein

Franco Van Den Berg

Lucas Bur

Reegan Ogorman

Danny Christiansan*

Matthew Anticev

Reece Macdonadl

*RFCLA Debut

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!







Major League Rugby Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.