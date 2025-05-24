SeaWolves Hold Sabercats Try-Less at Home

May 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

TUKWILA, WA -- In a gritty defensive showcase on Military Night, the Seattle Seawolves held the top-ranked Houston SaberCats try-less, securing a 14-9 win before a packed raucous crowd with barely standing room remaining at Starfire Stadium on Friday night.

The match was a true defensive masterclass by the Seawolves, who shut down the SaberCats' potent offense and limited all of Houston's points to three penalty kicks from former Seawolf AJ Alatimu. Houston, held without a try for the first time this season, saw their momentum halted by a composed and relentless Seattle defense.

The match's turning point came in the 70th minute when Houston was reduced to 14 men following a deliberate knock-on that resulted in the game's only yellow card. Seattle capitalized on the advantage with a well-executed team try, dotted down by Jesse Mackail, who earned TV's Man of the Match honors after entering early to replace an injured Kerron van Vuuren.

When asked about stepping into the game under pressure, Mackail responded confidently: "Always stay ready," he said. "You never know when your number will be called, and I just wanted to do my part for the boys." Rodney Iona was flawless from the tee with two conversions but missed a challenging 63-meter penalty attempt. The Seawolves' scoring and game control in the final quarter sealed a crucial victory, pushing them to a tie for second place in the Western Conference standings.

The night was not only a triumph on the field but a celebration of service and community. During halftime, Shane Palmer, a member of the U.S. military, was officially promoted from Lieutenant 1 to Captain in a moving ceremony that drew a standing ovation.

In a special tribute, Adrian Balfour, Seawolves co-founder and owner, was inducted as an official Seawolves Legend --the club's highest honor--recognizing his enduring contributions to the franchise and the sport.

The evening also featured a poignant moment of community pride as Chief Sionna Stallings-Ala'ilima, newly appointed Fire Chief of Tacoma and the first Samoan to hold the role was honored. Her trailblazing leadership was celebrated with a loud cheer from the crowd.

Additionally, the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Healthcare Hero award was presented to Jon Nagel, OB Surgical Technician at St. Anne Family Birth Center, for his outstanding service and dedication to patient care.

With the win, the Seawolves are now firmly in the playoff hunt. They travel next to face the Eastern Conference-leading New England Free Jacks--undefeated at home this season--in a high-stakes road test. Regardless of other weekend results, Seattle will remain in the playoff picture, currently sitting in a tie for second with Utah, however with more MLR games to be played, the worst possible standing from this win will be fourth place.

Head Coach Allen Clarke had this to say, "It's awesome to keep the momentum up and stay in the fight to make the knock ons (playoffs), we've been better than this throughout the season, but ultimately to get the win means everything tonight" Only two regular season games remain, including the final home match on June 8. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats and rally behind Seattle's playoff push.







