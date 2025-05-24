Roster Named for Week 15 Action

Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Chicago Hounds Head Coach Chris Latham revealed his roster for their Week 15 contest against the Carolina Anthem. The game kicks off at 6pm central time from American Legion Memorial Stadium in downtown Charlotte. Fans can tune into the game live on Fox Chicago+ and ESPN+.

The Forwards

For the third consecutive week, the front row remains unchanged with loosehead prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, hooker Dylan Fawsitt, and tighthead prop Charlie Abel getting the starting nod. There's only one change amongst the front row reserves, with prop Liam Fletcher replacing Zurabi Zhvania in the No. 17 shirt. It is Fletcher's first appearance since Week 11.

Hamish Bain is another player returning to the starting lineup after missing out on selection the past few weeks, reclaiming his No. 5 jersey. He'll combine with James Scott in the engine room. In the back row, Mac Jones and Lucas Rumball retain their spots. Tavius Sykora-Matthess, an Academy matriculate, will start his first MLR game from the blindside flanker position. Luke White and Matt Oworu will look to provide an impact from the bench on Saturday.

The Backs

Latham opted for one change in the backline from Monday night's loss against Los Angeles. Capped Canadian international Noah Flesch enters the lineup at inside center, replacing Ollie Devoto.

Jason Higgins and Chris Hilsenbeck will work together in the halfbacks for the second straight week while rookie Peyton Wall seems to have nailed down the No. 11 shirt for the time being. His fellow Indiana Hoosier, Noah Brown, has put impressive performances together over the last few weeks and will be seeking his third try of the season from his right wing position.

Bryce Campbell earns his 80th cap on Saturday night from the outside center position. At fullback, Tim Swiel retains his position after putting in a pair of strong performances the last two weeks. On his 18 carries, he's generated a pair of clean line breaks and beaten nine defenders. He is still seeking his first career MLR try.

Fan-favorite Julian Dominguez returns to the lineup for the first time since week nine, when he exited the game just eight minutes in. Michael Baska and Adriaan Carelse complete the bench.

Chicago Hounds Week 15 Roster: at Carolina Anthem

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 83

2. Dylan Fawsitt 109

3. Charlie Abel 71

4. James Scott 29

5. Hamish Bain 10

6. Tavius Sykora-Matthess 2

7. Mac Jones 67

8. Lucas Rumball © 77

9. Jason Higgins 54

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 14

11. Peyton Wall 3

12. Noah Flesch 9

13. Bryce Campbell 79

14. Noah Brown 25

15. Tim Swiel 8

16. Janus Venter 13

17. Liam Fletcher 8

18. Ignacio Peculo 26

19. Luke White 93

20. Matt Oworu 8

21. Michael Baska 65

22. Adriaan Carelse 64

23. Julian Dominguez 57







