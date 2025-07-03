Lucas Rumball Named Hounds Forward of the Year

July 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Chicago Hounds announced today the team's 2025 Forward of the Year as part of their End-of-Season awards. The End-of-Season awards consist of:

Forward of the Year

Back of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Player of the Year

Player's Player of the Year

Hounds' captain Lucas Rumball was named the team's Forward of the Year after a banner year for the capped-Canadian international. The versatile back-rower had career-highs in both appearances (16) and starts (15), registering 1,066 minutes on the field.

On offense, Rumball carried the ball 152 times for 336 meters, beating 25 defenders and making three clean line breaks. The Canadian scored a pair of tries as well, also tying a career-high mark set in 2023.

Rumball's defensive capabilities were also on full display throughout the 2025 season. He completed 218 of his 227 tackle attempts en route to becoming the first MLR player to ever record 1,000 tackles. Rumball also caused the opposition a ton of problems at the breakdown, arguably one of the strongest points of his game. He turned the opposition over 24 times on the year.

The 2025 End-of-Season Awards continue on July 3rd when the Hounds announce their 2025 Rookie of the Year.







