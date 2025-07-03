Wall Earns Hounds Rookie of the Year Honors

July 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Chicago Hounds announced today the team's 2025 Rookie of the Year as part of their End-of-Season awards. The End-of-Season awards consist of:

Forward of the Year: Lucas Rumball

Back of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Player of the Year

Player's Player of the Year

Rookie of the Year

The Hounds' named wing Peyton Wall as their Rookie of the Year after the Indiana University product enjoyed an incredible conclusion to the 2025 campaign.

Chicago drafted the Fort Wayne native in the first round of the 2024 Draft with the tenth overall pick. Despite the pedigree as a first-rounder, Wall waited for playing opportunities in a talented and deep position group. He made his MLR debut in Week 12 against the Miami Sharks, playing seven minutes off the bench and carrying the ball one time for nine meters.

A Star Emerges

Wall earned his first start of the year the following week, an away contest against the New England Free Jacks, who recently won their third consecutive MLR championship. He ran for 94 meters on eight carries, beating five defenders and cleanly breaking the line once. A star was seemingly emerging for the Hounds.

And then Wall became a household name for MLR fans in the Week 14 Monday Night Rugby classic against Los Angeles. The wing added another pair of line breaks, beat six more defenders, and scored the first try of his career in just his second start. The No. 11 jersey was suddenly his to lose.

He followed that up with one of the best Chicago Hounds offensive performances in franchise history in the Week 15 win over Carolina. He finished the night with 11 carries for 142 meters, five clean line breaks, and 11 beaten defenders en route to helping Chicago clinch their second consecutive playoff berth.

Wall ended his rookie season with seven appearances and six starts, totalling 442 minutes of game time. Despite the limited playing opportunities, he scored three tries on 50 carries while gaining 572 meters on the ground (11.4 meters-per-carry). He broke the line cleanly 12 times and beat 32 defenders with the ball in hand.

He capped off his rookie season with inclusion into the USA Eagles' wider player pool and is currently a non-travelling reserve for their July test match series.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.