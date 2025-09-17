Hounds Name 2025 Fall Performance Squad

Published on September 17, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds announced today their Autumn Performance Squad for the 2025 fall season. This Performance Squad, formerly known as the Chicago Hounds Senior Academy, assembles today with an initial roster of 18 athletes. Chicago Hounds senior staff member Matt Wagner will coach the Performance Squad after leading the Senior Academy team last fall.

"The performance squad represents our young domestic talent that we want to help develop in their careers by having access to year round coaching on and off the field in a captured environment," stated Hounds General Manager Will Magie.

This initial roster includes all three of the Hounds' 2025 draft picks: first round prop Elias Garza, second round back Bastian Brunello, and third round pick, local standout Lachy McDonald. Also included in the group are six athletes that earned at least one Hounds cap last MLR season:

Koby Baker, Prop

Michael Hand II, Fullback

Jake Kinneeveauk, No. 8

Peyton Wall, Wing

Sam Walsh, Flyhalf / Fullback

Jackson Zabierek, Hooker

Alex Hernandez, the Hounds' third round selection in the 2024 draft, is also included in the Performance Squad. After a strong 2024 academy season parlayed into an impressive preseason training camp last winter, the Hounds opted to send the promising prospect to Carolina Anthem on loan. With Anthem, Hernandez appeared in seven games and made three starts, completing 43 of his 52 tackle attempts in 356 minutes of action.

"The biggest takeaway from the 2024 fall season was that it prepared players for the upcoming Major League Rugby season," said Magie. "We had six players come through the Academy last year and play MLR. This includes MLR's 2025 Rookie of the Year, Peyton Wall."

Wall, the Hounds first round draft pick in 2024, started three of the four Academy games last season. Despite a strong fall season, the former Indiana Hoosier had to bide his time before making his MLR debut. He didn't even appear on a gameday roster until Week 12 and didn't start his first game until Week 13. But when Wall did get the opportunity, the game-breaking finisher made it count. He finished his rookie season with seven appearances and three tries while running for 572 meters on just 50 carries (11.4 meters-per-carry). This culminated in 2025 Rookie of the Year honors.

Ethan Howard and Calvin Ihrig are two inclusions that also have MLR experience. Other names to note include flanker Alex Aguero, a 2024 first round draft pick by the Houston Sabercats. Collegiately, the California native was a standout for the California Golden Bears and earned Second-Team All-American honors in 2024, his last season on campus.

The Performance Squad will train at SeatGeek Stadium during the week, focusing on individual developments in strength, conditioning, and skills. These athletes are simultaneously playing for clubs in the Midwest Premiership, training on Tuesday and Thursday nights with games on the weekends.

"This allows them to get between 8-12 high quality, meaningful matches before we schedule our Performance Squad games later in the fall," Magie continued.

While the fixture list is yet to be confirmed, the Hounds are in discussions with the Midwest Thunderbirds, New England Free Jacks and the Pacific Pride, competing out of Victoria, British Columbia. The finalized schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

"When these young men graduate from college, we don't want them turning up to day one of MLR training camp as "freshmen"," Magie concluded. "We want them to arrive as "sophomores" or "juniors", by giving them the tools to succeed and introducing what it takes to be a professional rugby player."

With training starting this week, class is now in session for this group of young prospects.

First Last Club / College MLR

Alex Aguero Chicago Griffins

Koby Baker Chicago Griffins Chicago Hounds

Bastian Brunello Mount St. Mary's

Sam Buckley Chicago Blaze

Mathis Demandolx Chicago Lions

Elias Garza Life University

Michael Hand Chicago Blaze Chicago Hounds

Alex Hernandez Chicago Blaze Chicago Hounds

Ethan Howard Chicago Lions Anthem RC

Calvin Ihrig Chicago Blaze

Jake Kinneeveauk Chicago Lions Chicago Hounds

Lachy Mcdonald Chicago Lions

Alex Null Chicago Griffins

Ciaran O'Connor Chicago Lions

Jac Tregoning Chicago Lions

Peyton Wall Chicago Lions Chicago Hounds

Sam Walsh Chicago Blaze Chicago Hounds

Jackson Zabierek Chicago Griffins Chicago Hounds







