All-MLR Flanker Mac Jones Signs Extension

CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds today announced the team has signed All-MLR flanker Maclean Jones to a contract extension through the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

The Hounds originally acquired Jones (6-1, 225) in December of 2022, before their first season competing in MLR. He made his Chicago debut on February 18, 2023 against Old Glory DC, becoming Chicago Hound No. 8.

Since joining the team, Jones has appeared in 49 games with 46 starts and registered 3,551 minutes of game time while establishing himself as one of the league's best flankers, garnering All-MLR honors in back-to-back seasons. He is the franchise's record-holder in the following statistical categories:

Appearances (49)

Starts (46)

Career Tackles (608)

Single-Season Tackles (222)

The Brisbane, Australia native has been one of the Hounds' most consistent offensive threats over the last three seasons as well, scoring 16 tries for 84 points. Jones' 2025 season was his best year to date, however. The flanker started off the campaign red hot with four tries in the opening five weeks of the season, including a brace against Old Glory DC in Week Five.

Jones finished the year with nine tries, eight clean line breaks, and nine beaten defenders on his 116 ball carries. He's been equally as impressive on defense, recording over 180 tackles the last three seasons, including a new career-high set in 2025 with 222 successfully completed tackles.

During his first season in Chicago, Jones appeared in 15 games and logged over 1,120 minutes. He followed that up with an even better 2024, starting another 15 games and registering over 1,000 minutes of action for the second consecutive season.

Since entering MLR in 2021, Jones earned 71 caps and started 66 of those appearances in over 5,000 minutes of action. He's scored 18 tries, including three seven-pointers, for a total of 96 points. On offense, the openside flanker specialist registered 1,474 meters on 350 carries while recording 40 beaten defenders and 12 clean line breaks. Defensively, Jones is credited with 894 tackles (38 dominant tackles) on 1,035 attempts. He has earned All-MLR honors in back-to-back seasons (Second-Team, 2024 and 2025), establishing himself as one of the best flankers in the league right now.

Jones played for the Austin Gilgronis during the 2021 and 2022 MLR seasons. Prior to MLR, he served as the vice-captain for the Australian U-20 team at a Junior World Cup and went on to earn a rugby scholarship to the University of Queensland. Then in 2019, Jones made his debut in Super Rugby with the Waratahs.

The Hounds previously signed Jones to a two-year contract extension on July 3, 2024, which was slated to take him through the conclusion of the 2026 season. After changes to the MLR structure this past offseason, the Hounds signed Jones to an updated contract extension.







