Fall Rugby Fever: Eagles Head to Europe as Chicago Hosts a Global Showdown

October 30, 2025







International rugby just hits differently in the fall. While most of the country braces for colder weather, the game's top tier is heating up to close out the year in style.

Both at home and abroad, American rugby is stepping into the global spotlight. As the All Blacks and Ireland gear up for The Rematch at Soldier Field in Chicago, the USA Eagles are heading across the Atlantic for a three-match European tour against Scotland, Georgia, and Romania.

For the Eagles, this isn't just another November trip, it's a statement tour. USA fans haven't had much to cheer about in past fall campaigns, but that mood has shifted since the team punched its ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup last month. The last time the Eagles entered a November tour with qualification already secured for a World Cup was back in 2018, leading up to Japan 2019. That year, they faced Tier 1 opposition in Ireland at a packed Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Seven years later, head coach Scott Lawrence takes a 30-man squad to Europe with the goal of building a Rugby World Cup calibre team. The mission begins this Saturday at the iconic Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, where the Eagles will square off with eighth-ranked Scotland.

The two sides last met in Washington, DC, in the summer of 2024, with the Scots running out 42-7 winners. But the return fixture at Murrayfield carries extra significance as it's the first time the USA have played at the home of Scottish Rugby in 25 years. The Eagles were defeated 53-6, and current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend pulled the strings at fly half, racking up 33 points.

This time around, the challenge remains steep, but the opportunity is massive. Ranked No. 15 in the world, the Eagles will look to set the tone early in their tour before traveling to face Georgia and Romania.

Both Central European opponents will pose their own threats. Georgia, ranked No. 11, hasn't lost to the USA since 2013, while Romania defeated the Eagles in Chicago the last time they faced each other in 2024. For Lawrence's squad, these fixtures are more than tune-ups, they're vital building blocks for a side looking to sharpen its identity ahead of 2027. The results will also carry weight in the World Rugby rankings, which could affect the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool draw set to happen on December 3rd.

Lawrence's selection mixes consistency with new energy. Most of the squad remains from the Pacific Nations Cup-winning campaign in September, but a few fresh faces may be given the chance to make an impact and grab their test debuts, including former USA 7s and Seattle Seawolves speedster Malacchi Esdale, 2023 MLR No. 1 draft pick Rick Rose, and up-and-coming lock Brandon Harvey. The coaching staff also welcomes new blood, with Anthem RC's highly regarded assistant coach Augustin Cavaleri joining as forwards and set-piece coach for his first tour with the Eagles Men's XV.

With World Cup qualification secured, the Eagles can finally play without the weight of pressure, and fans will be eager to see a freer, more confident style of rugby emerge over the next few weeks.

Back home, American fans won't be starved of action. On Saturday, the world's top teams descend on Chicago as No. 3 ranked Ireland face No. 2 New Zealand for the Gallagher Cup, a rematch of the legendary 2016 clash where Ireland stunned the All Blacks 40-29, snapping a 111-year winless streak.

Soldier Field holds a special place in Irish rugby history, and the return of the All Blacks ensures another electric chapter. The event also serves as a preview of what's to come as rugby continues to grow stateside, building momentum toward the 2031 Rugby World Cup, when the sport's biggest prize will be contested on U.S. soil.

Beyond the main event, Chicago will transform into a rugby festival, with events stretching from Thursday through Sunday - clinics, Halloween parties, tailgates and community activations - many of them backed by Major League Rugby's Chicago Hounds.

As the leaves fall and 2025 winds down, rugby fans across the United States have plenty to celebrate. Whether you're watching from home or live in the stands, there's no shortage of reasons to be excited about this year's Fall Tests; both at home and abroad.







