Hounds Re-Sign 2025 Team Captain

CHICAGO, Il. - The captain is staying in Chicago.

The Hounds signed 2025 team captain Lucas Rumball to a one-year contract extension on Thursday, the team announced.

A two-time All-MLR selection and 2025 Second-Team honoree, Rumball has enjoyed a standout seven year career in the league. The Canadian national team captain signed with the Hounds before the 2024 season after spending the first five years of his career with the Toronto Arrows.

Rumball has started 20 of his 28 Chicago appearances and set single-season career-highs for both appearances (16) and starts (15) in 2025, his first year as the Hounds captain. He finished the season with 152 carries totaling 336 meters and beat 22 defenders with ball in hand. He recorded double-digit tackles in nine of his 16 appearances, highlighted by a 25-tackle game in the Eastern Conference Final.

Rumball became the first player in league history to eclipse the 1,000 tackle mark just this past season. Over the course of his career, he tallied 1,074 tackles on 1,175 attempts (91% tackle success rate), including 26 dominant tackles. In addition to his defensive prowess, he's known as one of the best breakdown merchants in the league. He won 10 turnovers in the breakdown last year and has won over 60 during his MLR career.

Rumball's career stat sheet includes 82 caps with 71 starts and just under 7,500 minutes of game time. He scored seven tries for 35 points on 578 carries, gaining 2,241 meters. The Canadian is credited with 86 beaten defenders and a pair of clean line breaks, both made this past season. He earned First-Team All-MLR honors in 2021 after recording a career high 228 tackles on just 247 attempts (92% tackle success rate).







